16 December 2014

22nd circuit judicial commission seeks applicants for David circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS -- The Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission (city of St. Louis) is accepting applications for a circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Michael David.

The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.

Application forms may be picked up in the clerk’s office at the Missouri Court of Appeals in the Old Post Office, 815 Olive Street, Room 304, St. Louis, Missouri. Applications are also available here: