22nd circuit judicial commission seeks applicants for David circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis
16 December 2014
ST. LOUIS -- The Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission (city of St. Louis) is accepting applications for a circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Michael David.
The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.
Application forms may be picked up in the clerk’s office at the Missouri Court of Appeals in the Old Post Office, 815 Olive Street, Room 304, St. Louis, Missouri. Applications are also available here:
Applications and/or the letter must be received by each commissioner no later than 5 p.m. January 15, 2015. In accordance with the Rules 10.28 and 10.29, public interviews of the applicants will be held March 4 and 5, 2015, in the Division Courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, at 815 Olive Street, St. Louis, Missouri. The commission will meet to select the panel of nominees to be submitted to the governor immediately following the conclusion of the public interviews.
The members of the Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit Commission are: Judge Angela T. Quigless, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Steven L. Groves; Rita L. Burlison; and Tiffany Mapp Franklin.
Contact: Laura Roy, clerk Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300
