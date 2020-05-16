There were 8,708 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,103 in the last 365 days.

Special election called to fill vacancy on 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission

5 January 2015

Seal of Sate of Missouri

SUPREME COURT OF MISSOURI en banc

 

  CALL FOR SPECIAL ELECTION

  Pursuant to Rule 10.07, a special election is called for March 12, 2015, to fill the vacancy on the 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission created by the death of Michael B. Calvin. The person elected shall serve an unexpired term ending on December 31, 2017. The order of December 2, 2014, calling a special election for February 6, 2015, is hereby vacated.  

    ________________________________ MARY R. RUSSELL Chief Justice

 

