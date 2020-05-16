5 January 2015 Special election called to fill vacancy on 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission SUPREME COURT OF MISSOURI en banc CALL FOR SPECIAL ELECTION Pursuant to Rule 10.07, a special election is called for March 12, 2015, to fill the vacancy on the 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission created by the death of Michael B. Calvin. The person elected shall serve an unexpired term ending on December 31, 2017. The order of December 2, 2014, calling a special election for February 6, 2015, is hereby vacated. ________________________________ MARY R. RUSSELL Chief Justice

