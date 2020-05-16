27 May 2011

Supreme Court clerk to retire

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- At the most recent dinner of The Missouri Bar Board of Governors, it was announced that Thomas F. Simon, clerk of the Supreme Court of Missouri, had reached the age of 70 years and was electing to retire after more than 40 years of service to the Court, nearly all of that period as its clerk and ex-officio treasurer of The Missouri Bar. Simon's service to the Court began March 1, 1971, and he assumed his duties as clerk Jan. 1, 1972.

The Court is most appreciative of his long, distinguished and faithful service as well as his decision to remain as clerk through May 31, 2011, to provide an orderly transition. The judges wish him well in his retirement.

Bill L. Thompson, the Court's counsel, will serve as interim clerk pending selection of Simon's successor.