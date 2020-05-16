21st Judicial Circuit Commission releases demographic information about applicants for Siwak vacancy

2 May 2008

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 2, 2008 Contact: Laura Roy, (314) 539-4300

Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Ellen Levy Siwak to the Circuit Court of St. Louis County: 31 applicants, nine women, 22 men, two African-Americans, 14 presently employed in the private sector, seven presently employed in the public sector and 10 presently employed in both private and public sectors. The applicants' mean age is 49.3.

The members of the Twenty-First Judicial Circuit Commission are: Chief Judge Patricia L. Cohen, Gerard Noce, Debbie Champion, Patrick Dudley and Laurie Westfall.