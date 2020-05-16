6 October 2006

Supreme Court announces vacancy for chief disciplinary counsel

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Supreme Court of Missouri now is accepting applications for the position of chief disciplinary counsel to fill the vacancy due to the resignation of Maridee Edwards, who served more than five years in the position.

In accepting Edwards' resignation on behalf of the Court, Chief Justice Michael Wolff said, "The Court greatly appreciates your service to the bar and to the people of this state. Under your leadership, there has been constant improvement in the operation of the office of chief disciplinary counsel. We respect the professionalism and dedication of you and the OCDC staff." Edwards' resignation was effective Sept. 5, 2006.

The Court, which is conducting a nationwide search for its new chief disciplinary counsel, will accept applications until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2006. Applicants may review the detailed job description and application instructions via the Missouri Courts Web site from the page http://www.courts.mo.gov/page.jsp?id=3111.

The Supreme Court established the office of chief disciplinary counsel to handle ethical complaints against lawyers. The chief disciplinary counsel is required to have a law degree, be licensed to practice in Missouri or able to become licensed in Missouri, and have supervisory experience, and experience in attorney disciplinary cases and extensive case management experience are preferred.

Sam Phillips will serve as interim chief disciplinary counsel until the position is filled.