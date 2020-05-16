Missouri Court of Appeals to hear arguments at Lindenwood University

ST. LOUIS -- The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, will convene court to hear cases for a special St. Charles docket at Lindenwood University, Chief Judge Robert M. Clayton III announced. Students and interested citizens are invited to attend the court sessions of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, when it holds two dockets at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2013, in the Elizabeth Dunseth Auditorium in Harmon Hall. The court sessions are open to the public.

“We are honored to return to Lindenwood University at the invitation of Dean Roger Ellis,” Judge Clayton said. The Court held dockets for the first time at Lindenwood University last September. The St. Charles docket continues a tradition of the Eastern District of convening court in areas outside of St. Louis, where the court regularly conducts its sessions.

“Our court strongly believes in holding oral arguments outside of our courthouse in St. Louis,” Judge Clayton added. “St. Charles is an important part of the Eastern District, and we look forward to visiting its premier educational institution.”

Four judges from the Court of Appeals will be participating: Judge Clayton from Hannibal, Judge Roy Richter from Montgomery City, Judge Kurt Odenwald from St. Louis County and Judge Lisa Van Amburg from St. Louis. The judges will sit in panels of three to hear oral arguments from attorneys in four appeals from St. Charles County, the city of St. Louis and Jefferson County circuit courts.

Judge Clayton was appointed to the court of appeals in 2011. He previously served as chairman of the Public Service Commission and a Missouri state representative and was also in the private practice of law in Hannibal. Judge Richter was appointed to the court of appeals in 2006 and previously served as an associate circuit judge in Montgomery County from 1979 to 2006. Judge Odenwald was appointed in 2007 and previously practiced law at Guilfoil, Petzall & Shoemake, at Anheuser-Busch Inc. and at the public defender’s office for the city of St. Louis. Judge Van Amburg was appointed to the court in 2012 after serving as a circuit judge for the 22nd Judicial Circuit (St. Louis city). She previously practiced law at Van Amburg, Chackes, Carlson and Spritzer and Schuchat, Cook and Werner.

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, is the state’s largest appellate court, with offices in the historic Old Post Office in downtown St. Louis. There are 14 judges on the court, which handles approximately 50 percent of the intermediate appellate caseload in Missouri. The Eastern District has jurisdiction over appeals from trial courts the city of St. Louis and 25 counties stretching from the Iowa border to Cape Girardeau. The court regularly hears cases in St. Louis, Hannibal, Cape Girardeau and other locations in the Eastern District. In addition to St. Charles, over the past 10 years the court has held sessions in Bowling Green, Canton, Farmington, Hillsboro, Jackson, Montgomery City, New London, Palmyra, Perryville, Ste.Genevieve, Shelbyville and Troy.

To review a copy of the docket, please visit the “Eastern District Cases Docketed" page, online at http://www.courts.mo.gov/page.jsp?id=1978.