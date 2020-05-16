21st circuit judicial commission reschedules interview and meeting for Loftin associate circuit judge vacancy
19 December 2013
21st circuit judicial commission reschedules interview and meeting for Loftin associate circuit judge vacancy
The 21st Circuit Judicial Commission has rescheduled the public interviews for applicants interested in the associate circuit judge vacancy on the St. Louis County circuit court created by the retirement of Judge Brenda Stith Loftin. The originally scheduled interviews for December 12 and 13 were postponed due to scheduling conflicts.
Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 26 applicants. One candidate, Margaret Donnelly, has withdrawn her name from consideration upon her appointment to be a St. Louis County Family Court Commissioner.
The members of the 21st Circuit Judicial Commission are: Christine Bertelson; Matthew Rossiter; Rev. Anthony Witherspoon; Richard Wuestling IV; and Judge Robert M. Clayton III, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District.
Contact: Laura Thielmeier Roy Clerk of Court Court of Appeals, Eastern District 314-539-4300
