14 May 2009

21st Circuit Commission releases demographic information of applicants to fill Reno vacancy

ST. LOUIS -- Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 21st Judicial Circuit Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the vacancy created by the elevation of St. Louis County Associate Circuit Judge Gloria Clark Reno to circuit judge: 40 applicants, 17 women, 23 men; four minorities, 36 non-minorities; 20 presently employed in the private sector, 18 presently employed in the public sector, and two presently employed in both private and public sectors. The applicants' mean age is 48.

The members of the commission are: Judge Nannette A. Baker, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Debbie Champion; Patrick Dudley; Gerard Noce and Laurie Westfall.