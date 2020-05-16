17 October 2013

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District to hear appeals at Culver-Stockton College

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District will convene court to hear cases for a special northern division docket at Culver-Stockton College, Chief Judge Robert M. Clayton III announced. Students and interested citizens are invited to attend the court sessions of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, when it holds its docket in the Johann Memorial Library, Room 118, One College Hall, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2013 at 10 a.m. The court session is open to the public.

“We are honored to return to Culver-Stockton College,” Judge Clayton said. The court held dockets for the first time at Culver-Stockton last November. “The Court has a tradition of convening in areas outside of St. Louis, where the court regularly conducts its sessions, and the judges are especially enthusiastic about holding dockets at educational institutions. To return to Culver-Stockton College this year is very gratifying.”

Three judges from the Court of Appeals will be participating: Judge Clayton from Hannibal, Judge Clifford H. Ahrens from Hannibal and Judge Gary Gaertner Jr. from St. Louis. The judges will sit as a panel of three to hear oral arguments from attorneys in three appeals from the Lewis, Scotland and Clark counties’ circuit courts.

Judge Clayton was appointed to the court of appeals in 2011. He previously served as chairman of the public service commission, a Missouri state representative and was also in the private practice of law in Hannibal. Judge Ahrens was appointed to the court of appeals in 1991. Prior to his appointment, Judge Ahrens practiced law in Hannibal. Judge Gaertner was appointed to the court of appeals in 2009. He previously served as a circuit judge, a federal prosecutor for the United States Attorney’s Office and a state prosecutor.

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, is the state’s largest appellate court, with offices in the historic old post office in downtown St. Louis. There are 14 judges on the court, which handles approximately 50 percent of the intermediate appellate caseload in Missouri. The eastern district has jurisdiction over appeals from trial courts in 25 counties and the City of St. Louis stretching from the Iowa border to Cape Girardeau. The court regularly hears cases in St. Louis, Hannibal, Cape Girardeau and other locations in the eastern district.

To review a copy of the docket, visit the Court’s web site at http://www.courts.mo.gov/page.jsp?id=1978.