20 February 2015

Appellate Judicial Commission seeks applicants to fill Norton vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Appellate Judicial Commission announced today that it is accepting applications for judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, to fill the vacancy created by the February 1, 2015, retirement of Judge Glenn A. Norton after having served a total of nearly 19 years as a judge. He practiced law in New London and then served as an associate circuit judge in Ralls County from January 1995 through December 2000 and as chief counsel to the governor from January 2001 to May 2002, when he was appointed to the appeals court. He served as that court’s chief judge from July 2005 through June 2006.

Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. The Missouri Constitution requires that a judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a United States citizen for at least 15 years and a qualified Missouri voter for at least nine years next preceding selection. Nominations should be submitted to the commission by e-mail at EDJudgeVacancy@courts.mo.gov or by postal mail to Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District Judge Vacancy, PO Box 150, Jefferson City, MO 65102. A nomination form is available here: Word PDF

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2015. Interested persons may download the application and instructions here.