A Supreme Court committee seeks public comment about proposed rules of judicial conduct

15 February 2011

The ethical obligations of judicial officers in Missouri are set out in the Code of Judicial Conduct contained in Supreme Court Rule 2. The Supreme Court of Missouri appointed a special committee to review the code to determine whether changes were appropriate since the code last was revised in 1998. The committee has completed its initial revision and is circulating the draft for comment. The committee invites the public to submit comments about the draft on or before March 15, 2011. A copy of the draft may be viewed at http://members.mobar.org/pdfs/judicial-conduct/proposed-rule-2.pdf.

Please submit your comments by written response addressed to bill.thompson@courts.mo.gov or P.O. Box 150, Jefferson City, MO 65102. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Bill Thompson, Counsel, at (573) 751-7317.