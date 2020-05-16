21 July 2008

22nd Judicial Commission releases demographic information about applicants for Calvin vacancy

St. Louis – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Michael B. Calvin: nineteen applicants, sixteen women, three men, ten African-Americans, five presently employed in the private sector, thirteen presently employed in the public sector and one presently employed in both private and public sectors. The applicants' mean age is 47.3.

The members of the Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit Commission are: Chief Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals Nannette A. Baker, Thomas Schwartz, Mary Anne Sedey, Stephen Doss and June Bosley Dabney-Gray.