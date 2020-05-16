22nd Judicial Commission releases demographic information about applicants for Calvin vacancy
21 July 2008
TWENTY-SECOND JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COMMISSION
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 21 July 2008 Contact: Laura Roy, (314) 539-4300
St. Louis – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Michael B. Calvin: nineteen applicants, sixteen women, three men, ten African-Americans, five presently employed in the private sector, thirteen presently employed in the public sector and one presently employed in both private and public sectors. The applicants' mean age is 47.3.
The members of the Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit Commission are: Chief Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals Nannette A. Baker, Thomas Schwartz, Mary Anne Sedey, Stephen Doss and June Bosley Dabney-Gray.
