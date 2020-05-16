22nd Judicial Circuit Commission to meet regarding Calvin vacancy
9 July 2008
22nd Judicial Circuit Commission to meet regarding Calvin vacancy
Contact: Laura Thielmeier Roy, (314) 539-4300
ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit Commission (City of St. Louis) announced today that it has scheduled its meeting to select three nominees for July 23, 2008. The meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District. The members of the Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit Commission are: Chief Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals Nannette A. Baker, Thomas Schwartz, Mary Anne Sedey, Stephen Doss and June Bosley Dabney-Gray.
