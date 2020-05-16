22nd Circuit Judicial Commission announces nominees for David circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis city

19 March 2015

ST. LOUIS --The Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees it has submitted to Governor Jay Nixon to fill the circuit judge vacancy on the St. Louis city circuit court created by the retirement of Judge Michael P. David.

Those nominated by the commission are:

Judge Christopher E. McGraugh -- Judge McGraugh graduated from St. Louis University in 1983 and from St. Louis University School of Law in 1987. He is currently an associate circuit judge in the city of St. Louis.

Judge Calea Stovall-Reid -- Judge Stovall-Reid graduated from Howard University in 1982 and from Washington University School of Law in 1990. She is currently an associate circuit judge in the city of St. Louis.

Judge Thomas Clark II -- Judge Clark graduated from University of Kansas in 1990 and St. Louis University School of Law in 1998. He is currently an associate circuit judge in the city of St. Louis.

The commission conducted two days of public hearings and interviewed 21 applicants. The commission believes that these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident that all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: McGraugh received four votes, Clark received four votes, and Stovall-Reid received five votes.

The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Judge Angela T. Quigless, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Steven L. Groves, Tiffany Franklin, Rita Burlison and Thomas Neill.

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300

NOTE: The governor on April 24 appointed Christopher McGraugh to fill this vacancy.