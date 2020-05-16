11 June 2007

Appellate Judicial Commission seeks applicants for Court of Appeals, Western District vacancy

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Appellate Judicial Commission now is accepting applications for the position of judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Edwin H. Smith, effective July 6, 2007. Judge Smith has served almost 12 years on the Western District.

Applications may be filed until 5 p.m. on August 6, 2007, but earlier submission is encouraged. The Commission will meet Monday and Tuesday, August 27 and 28, 2007, in Kansas City, Missouri, to conduct interviews and to select a panel of three applicants for submission to the governor.

Interested persons may download an application and accompanying rules and instructions from the Missouri Courts Web site by clicking here: Court of Appeals, Western District, judicial vacancy. All applicants, including those who have applied previously for other vacancies, must file a new application.

The Missouri Constitution requires that a judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a United States citizen for at least 15 years and a qualified Missouri voter for at least nine years next preceding selection, and a resident of the court of appeals district in which he or she serves.