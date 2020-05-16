5 February 2015

21st Judicial Commission announces nominees for Farragut-Hemphill associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Judicial Circuit Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Jay Nixon to fill the vacancy on the St. Louis County associate circuit court created by the elevation of Judge Sandra Farragut-Hemphill.

Those nominated by the commission are:

Commissioner Mary Wehner Greaves – Greaves graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1988 and from St. Louis University School of Law in 1991.She is currently traffic commissioner in St. Louis County circuit court.

Robert Merrell Heggie – Heggie graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1985 and from St. Louis University School of Law in 1991. He is currently a partner at Stewart Mittleman, Heggie, Henry & Albin LLC.

Dana Walker Tucker – Tucker graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1986 and from St. Louis University School of Law in 1994. She is currently chief counsel of the eastern region for the Missouri attorney general’s office.

The commission conducted two days of public hearings and interviewed 31 applicants. The commission believes that these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident that all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Missouri Supreme Court Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Greaves received five votes, Tucker received four votes, and Heggie received three votes.

The members of the Twenty-First Judicial Circuit Commission are: Judge Angela T. Quigless, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Richard Wuestling IV; Matthew J. Rossiter; Rev. Anthony Witherspoon and Christy Bertelson.