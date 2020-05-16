23 June 2014

Special judges to sit with Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

Chief Judge Robert Clayton has continued a policy to utilize trial judges as special judges with the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District. On June 24, 2014, associate circuit judge Nancy Watkins of St. Louis County will sit in division V with Chief Judge Robert Clayton and Judge Gary M. Gaertner Jr., at the 9:30 a.m. docket. Associate circuit judge Gary Kamp, of Cape Girardeau County, will sit with Judges Clayton and Gaertner at the 10:30 a.m. docket.

The court will hear two cases at each docket.

By bringing in trial judges to read the briefs and transcripts and participate in the arguments before the court of appeals, the trial judges selected will gain insight into the appellate process that could not otherwise be achieved. The judges selected to sit with the court of appeals will be better prepared to assure that counsel appearing before them make a clear record for appeal, and will share that knowledge with their fellow trial judges. The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, is the state’s largest appellate court, with offices in the historic Old Post Office in downtown St. Louis.

There are 14 judges on the court, which hears approximately 50 percent of the intermediate appellate caseload in Missouri. The court’s jurisdiction covers 25 counties and St. Louis city. The court regularly hears cases in St. Louis, Hannibal, Cape Girardeau and other locations in the eastern district.