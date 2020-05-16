MEDIA ADVISORY: Investiture of Supreme Court Judge Zel M. Fischer
8 December 2008
MEDIA ADVISORY: Investiture of Supreme Court Judge Zel M. Fischer
Born in Hamburg, Iowa, and raised in Watson, Mo., Fischer served as an attorney in the private practice of law in northwest Missouri from 1989 to 2006, when he was elected associate circuit judge in Atchison County. Gov. Matt Blunt appointed him to the Supreme Court in October 2008.
To arrange for media coverage of the event, please contact Beth Riggert, communications counsel, at (573) 751-3676.
###
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.