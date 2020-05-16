8 December 2008

MEDIA ADVISORY: Investiture of Supreme Court Judge Zel M. Fischer

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Supreme Court of Missouri will convene at, to administer the official oath of office as Supreme Court judge to the Honorable Zel M. Fischer. The investiture will be conducted in the En Banc Courtroom of the

More than 250 guests are expected to attend. Chief Justice Laura Denvir Stith will preside over the ceremony. Speakers are expected to include Judge Roger M. Prokes, presiding judge of the 4th Judicial Circuit (Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties); James D. Boggs, an attorney from Platte County, Mo.; and U.S. Rep. Sam Graves of Missouri’s Sixth Congressional District. The Honorable Andrew Jackson Higgins, who retired from the Supreme Court in 1991 and for whom Fischer served as a law clerk from 1988 to 1989, will administer the oath of office.

Born in Hamburg, Iowa, and raised in Watson, Mo., Fischer served as an attorney in the private practice of law in northwest Missouri from 1989 to 2006, when he was elected associate circuit judge in Atchison County. Gov. Matt Blunt appointed him to the Supreme Court in October 2008.

To arrange for media coverage of the event, please contact Beth Riggert, communications counsel, at (573) 751-3676.