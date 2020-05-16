21st Circuit Judicial Commission to meet regarding Reno vacancy
TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COMMISSION
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 29 April 2009
ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Judicial Circuit Commission (St. Louis County) announced today that it has scheduled its meeting to select three nominees for the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Gloria Clark Reno for May 18, 2009. The meeting will be held at noon at the St. Louis County Court Building. The members of the Twenty-First Judicial Circuit Commission are: Chief Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals Nannette A. Baker, Debbie Champion, Patrick Dudley, Gerard Noce and Laurie Westfall.
Contact: Laura Thielmeier Roy (314) 539-4300
