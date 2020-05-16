There were 8,710 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,105 in the last 365 days.

21st Circuit Judicial Commission to meet regarding Reno vacancy

28 Aprli 2009

TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COMMISSION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 29 April 2009      

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Judicial Circuit Commission (St. Louis County) announced today that it has scheduled its meeting to select three nominees for the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Gloria Clark Reno for May 18, 2009.  The meeting will be held at noon at the St. Louis County Court Building.   The members of the Twenty-First Judicial Circuit Commission are: Chief Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals Nannette A. Baker, Debbie Champion, Patrick Dudley, Gerard Noce and Laurie Westfall.

Contact: Laura Thielmeier Roy (314) 539-4300

