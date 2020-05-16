27 March 2015

22nd circuit commission seeks applicants for associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis city

ST. LOUIS -- The Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit Commission (city of St. Louis) is accepting applications for an associate circuit judge vacancy that will be created by Gov. Jeremiah “Jay” Nixon’s appointment of one of the three associate circuit judges nominated to fill the circuit judge vacancy created by Judge Michael David’s retirement.

The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for associate circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.

Application forms may be picked up in the clerk’s office at the Missouri Court of Appeals in the Old Post Office, 815 Olive Street, Room 304, St. Louis, Missouri. Applications are also available here: