22nd circuit commission seeks applicants for associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis city
27 March 2015
22nd circuit commission seeks applicants for associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis city
ST. LOUIS -- The Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit Commission (city of St. Louis) is accepting applications for an associate circuit judge vacancy that will be created by Gov. Jeremiah “Jay” Nixon’s appointment of one of the three associate circuit judges nominated to fill the circuit judge vacancy created by Judge Michael David’s retirement.
The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for associate circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.
Application forms may be picked up in the clerk’s office at the Missouri Court of Appeals in the Old Post Office, 815 Olive Street, Room 304, St. Louis, Missouri. Applications are also available here:
-
Application: in Word in PDF
Instructions: in Word in PDF
Applications and/or the letter must be received by each commissioner no later than 5 p.m. April 24, 2015. The commission will announce the date of the interviews at a later time.
The members of the Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit Commission are: Judge Angela T. Quigless, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Steven L. Groves, Thomas Neill, Rita L. Burlison and Tiffany Mapp Franklin.
Contact: Laura Roy, clerk Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.