There were 8,710 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,105 in the last 365 days.

Commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Wolff vacancy on Supreme Court of Missouri

18 July 2011

Commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Wolff vacancy on Supreme Court of Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the Appellate Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Supreme Court of Missouri created by the impending resignation of Judge Michael A. Wolff, who will retire effective Aug. 11 after serving 13 years on the Court:

    There are 13 applicants for the vacancy. Of these, three are women and 10 are men. There are two minority applicants and 11 non-minority applicants. There are nine applicants from the metropolitan Kansas City or St. Louis areas and four from central Missouri. Seven applicants work in the public sector, and six work in the private sector. Of those who work in the private sector, one is from a large firm, while the other five are from solo or smaller-firm law practices. Of those who work in the public sector, six are trial court or appellate court judges. The applicants’ mean age is 53.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 13 applicants:

    Timothy R. Cisar George W. Draper III Gretchen Garrison Richard A. Gartner Lisa White Hardwick Joe D. Jacobson Paul G. Lane James R. Layton Michael W. Manners Karen King Mitchell Glenn A. Norton Mark D. Pfeiffer Erwin O. Switzer

The commission will conduct interviews beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 and 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 in the Division I courtroom of the Supreme Court Building, 207 West High Street, in Jefferson City. The public may attend and observe the interviews.

The commission will meet beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at the Supreme Court Building to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration.    

  Contact: Beth S. Riggert Communications Counsel Supreme Court of Missouri (573) 751-3676 beth.riggert@courts.mo.gov  

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.