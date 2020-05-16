18 July 2011

Commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Wolff vacancy on Supreme Court of Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the Appellate Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Supreme Court of Missouri created by the impending resignation of Judge Michael A. Wolff, who will retire effective Aug. 11 after serving 13 years on the Court:

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 13 applicants:

The commission will conduct interviews beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 and 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 in the Division I courtroom of the Supreme Court Building, 207 West High Street, in Jefferson City. The public may attend and observe the interviews.

The commission will meet beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at the Supreme Court Building to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration.