Commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Wolff vacancy on Supreme Court of Missouri
18 July 2011
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the Appellate Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Supreme Court of Missouri created by the impending resignation of Judge Michael A. Wolff, who will retire effective Aug. 11 after serving 13 years on the Court:
There are 13 applicants for the vacancy. Of these, three are women and 10 are men. There are two minority applicants and 11 non-minority applicants. There are nine applicants from the metropolitan Kansas City or St. Louis areas and four from central Missouri. Seven applicants work in the public sector, and six work in the private sector. Of those who work in the private sector, one is from a large firm, while the other five are from solo or smaller-firm law practices. Of those who work in the public sector, six are trial court or appellate court judges. The applicants’ mean age is 53.
Timothy R. Cisar
George W. Draper III
Gretchen Garrison
Richard A. Gartner
Lisa White Hardwick
Joe D. Jacobson
Paul G. Lane
James R. Layton
Michael W. Manners
Karen King Mitchell
Glenn A. Norton
Mark D. Pfeiffer
Erwin O. Switzer
The commission will meet beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at the Supreme Court Building to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration.
