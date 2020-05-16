Judge Philip Hess sworn in as judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

13 March 2014

The Hon. Philip M. Hess will be formally sworn in as judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, on Friday, March 14 at 3 p.m. at the Old Post Office, En Banc Courtroom, 815 Olive Street, St. Louis.

Judge Hess received his Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and philosophy in 1990 from Rockhurst University and is a 1983 graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law. Hess is a partner in the St. Louis law firm of Larsen & Hess, and has been a partner with the firm since 1998. He previously was an associate in three other area firms.

Over the years, he has been active in the community and served with various bar organizations. He has received the Missouri Association of Trial Attorney’s President’s Award in June 2003 and the Outstanding Service Award in June 2012. He was elected a Fellow in the College of Workers’ Compensation Lawyers in 2009.

Judge Philip G. Hess, retired circuit judge of the 23rd Judicial Circuit and father of Judge Hess, will administer the oath of office. The court’s chief judge, the Hon. Robert M. Clayton III., will be presiding and Peter Dunne will serve as master of ceremonies. Gov. Jeremiah W. (Jay) Nixon, Sally Heller, Alan Mandel and John Larsen, Jr., are the speakers.

