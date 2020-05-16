3 November 2010

21st circuit commission releases applicant, interview information for St. Louis County circuit judge vacancy

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge John Kintz: 47 applicants, 19 women, 28 men, six minorities, 41 non-minorities, 24 presently employed in the private sector and 23 presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 51. Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all forty-seven applicants. The applicants are:

The commission will meet beginning at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 17, 18 and 19 in the Probate Courtroom on the fifth floor of the St. Louis County Courthouse, Clayton, Missouri, to conduct public interviews to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration. The public is invited to attend and observe the interviews. Each applicant will be asked the following questions:

What characteristics and qualities do you believe are important for a Judge to possess? What experience do you have in criminal law, business law, domestic law? Please tell us how you would work with your fellow judges to a.) improve the court, and b.) educate the public about the court and the justice system in general. To what extent should a Judge consider political, economic and social consequences in decision making? What do you see as the most interesting aspects of being a Judge? What do you see as the most frustrating aspects? Please tell us in 3 minutes why your education, training, experience, and personal attributes set you apart from the other applicants.

Applicants may send an e-mail to 21stJudicialCommission@courts.mo.gov to learn the date and time of their interview, or they may contact Judge Richter’s chambers at (314) 539-4336. The commission will meet to select the nominees to be submitted to the governor of Missouri Dec. 15, 2010 in St. Louis County. The members of the Twenty-First Judicial Circuit Commission are: Chief Judge Roy L. Richter, Debbie Champion, Patrick Dudley, Laurie Westfall and Richard Wuestling, IV.

Contact: Laura Roy (314) 539-4300