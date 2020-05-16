27 September 2013

Supreme Court of Missouri committee seeks comments about court costs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – In an effort to clarify the existing state of the law regarding court costs, fees and surcharges, the Supreme Court of Missouri has established an ad hoc committee to study costs. In addition to the study, the committee’s work may include a possible suggestion for redrafting relevant statutes so that court cost statutes provide a simpler, more readily understood instruction manual about what is charged in each type of case for which a unique cost structure exists.

As part of its study, the committee has announced that it will take written comments until 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2013. Comments should be sent by e-mail to CourtCostsComments@courts.mo.gov or by postal mail to the committee in care of the Office of State Courts Administrator, 2112 Industrial Drive, P.O. Box 104480, Jefferson City, MO 65110.

For additional information, please contact Catherine Zacharias, legal counsel at the Office of State Courts Administrator, at (573) 751-4377.