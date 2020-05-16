20 December 2005

Commission announces panel for Court of Appeals, Southern District, vacancy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Michael A. Wolff, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Missouri and chair of the Appellate Judicial Commission, announced today that the commission has submitted to Gov. Matt Blunt its panel of nominees to fill a vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District. The vacancy exists due to the resignation of Judge James K. Prewitt, who intends to retire effective December 31, 2005, after serving more than 26 years on the court.

The panel consists of the Honorable Charles D. Curless, the Honorable Gary W. Lynch and the Honorable John G. Moody.

Curless is an associate circuit judge in Barton County. He was born August 30, 1951, in Lamar, Mo. He received bachelor's of science degrees in finance and in management in 1973 from what is now Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo., and his law degree in 1980 from Oklahoma City University School of Law. Curless lives in Lamar.

Lynch is an associate circuit judge in Polk County. He was born June 19, 1952, in St. Petersburg, Fla. He received a bachelor or arts degree, cum laude, in mathematics and elementary education in 1974 from Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo., and his law degree in 1976 from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law. Lynch lives in Bolivar.

Moody is presiding judge of the 44th Judicial Circuit (Douglas, Ozark and Wright counties). He was born June 13, 1952, in Springfield, Mo. He received his bachelor's degree, magna cum laude, in 1974 from St. Louis University and his law degree in 1977 from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law. Moody lives in Mansfield, Mo.

Gov. Blunt has 60 days to select one member of the panel to fill the vacancy. If the governor should fail to do so, the Missouri constitution directs the commission to make the appointment.