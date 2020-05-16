22nd Circuit Judicial Commission announces nominees for circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

16 May 2011

The Twenty-Second Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Nixon to fill the vacancy on the circuit court of the city of St. Louis created by the retirement of Judge Donald L. McCullin.

Those nominated by the commission are:

Hon. Paula Perkins Bryant - Paula Perkins Bryant received her bachelor of science degree in 1981 from the University of Missouri-St. Louis and her law degree in 1983 from Saint Louis University School of Law. In 2004, Bryant was appointed to the bench as an associate circuit judge presiding over both civil and criminal matters. From 1991-1993, Bryant was in private practice handling civil and criminal cases. Bryant also served as a public defender from 1987-1991 and also worked for the 22nd Judicial Circuit as a staff attorney. She is active with several bar associations, is a member of the Catholic church, and is affiliated with other community and educational organizations. She is married and has two children.

Rex M. Burlison - Rex M. Burlison received his bachelor of arts degree in 1976 from Northeast Missouri State University (now Truman State University) and his law degree in 1979 from Saint Louis University School of Law. He practiced law as a trial lawyer from May 1980 until April 2000. In April 2000, he was appointed by Gov. Mel Carnahan as associate circuit judge for Division 8 in the 11th Judicial District (St. Charles County). He served as chief counsel, Eastern District of Missouri, under Attorney General Jeremiah W. (Jay) Nixon from January 2001 until February 2009. He serves as Director, Regional Office of Missouri Governor Jeremiah W. (JAY) Nixon from February 2009 until the present. He is married and has four children and three grandchildren.

Hon. Elizabeth Byrne Hogan - Elizabeth Byrne Hogan graduated from the Academy of the Visitation in St. Louis, DePauw University in Greencastle, Ind., and Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Lansing, Mich. She was appointed associate circuit judge in the 22nd Judicial Circuit (St. Louis) by Gov. Matt Blunt in 2005 and was retained by voters in the city of St. Louis in 2006 and 2010. Prior to her appointment, she was an assistant prosecuting attorney in Hillsboro and assistant circuit attorney in the city of St. Louis, engaged in private practice with her husband, and was a children's advocacy attorney for Voices with Children. She is married and has three children.

The commission believes that these candidates chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident that all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Each nominee received four votes.

The members of the Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit Commission are: Judge Roy L. Richter, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Stephen Doss; June Dabney Bosley Gray; Steven Groves; and Mary Anne Sedey.

