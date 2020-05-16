21st Judicial Circuit Commission announces nominees for Sherry associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

10 June 2011

Clayton -- The Twenty-First Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Gov. Jay Nixon to fill the associate circuit judge vacancy on the St. Louis County circuit court created by the appointment of Judge Thea Sherry as circuit judge.

Those nominated by the commission are:

John N. Borbonus -- John Borbonus is a principal with the law firm of King, Krehbiel, Hellmich, Hacking & Borbonus LLC. He earned his bachelor’s degree in government and politics in 1988 from George Mason University and his law degree in 1994 from Saint Louis University School of Law.

Bruce F. Hilton -- Bruce Hilton is a managing partner at Hilton, Harford & Edmonds LLC. He earned his bachelor’s degree in history in 1980 from Saint Louis University and his law degree in 1986 from Saint Louis University School of Law.

Bonnie Joyce Kelley -- Bonnie Joyce Kelley was born in St. Louis. She graduated in 1980 from the University of Missouri-Columbia and received her law degree in 1985 from Saint Louis University School of Law. After working in private practice for several years, she joined the county counselor’s office in 1991, where she is currently an associate county counselor. Kelley lives in Chesterfield and has five children.

The commission believes that these candidates chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident that all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Each nominee received four votes.

The members of the Twenty-First Judicial Circuit Commission are: Judge Roy Richter, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Debbie Champion; Patrick Dudley; Anthony Witherspoon; and Richard Wuestling IV.