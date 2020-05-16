24 September 2007

Notices and ballots for new Southern District Missouri Bar member of Appellate Judicial Commission to be sent mid-October

SPRINGFIELD- In mid-October, the Clerk of the Missouri Court of Appeals Southern District will send election notices and ballots to eligible attorneys for the November 3, 2007 election of the Southern District Missouri Bar member of the Appellate Judicial Commission. This year’s election will be conducted using a combination of electronic balloting and paper balloting in accordance with procedures adopted by the Missouri Supreme Court under Rule 10.165. The Missouri Supreme Court adopted Rule 10.165, which authorizes electronic voting in whole or in part for this election. The term of the present Southern District attorney member, Mr. Steve Garner, expires December 31, 2007.

Electronic Balloting

The Clerk’s office will e-mail election notices to all attorneys who have an e-mail address on-file with the Missouri Bar. Once the voting period is open in mid-October, the election notices will contain a link to the election website. Voting electronically will be a four-step process – logging on to the website and verifying eligibility to vote, voting, confirming and recording the vote, and printing the vote. Eligible voters will enter their bar numbers and PIN numbers, found on the lower right corner of their Missouri Bar cards, once they have logged on to the election website. The electronic election software will not permit anyone to access the ballot that does not enter the Missouri Bar number and PIN number. In the event that any attorney has misplaced his or her bar card, the attorney may request the PIN number from the Missouri Bar website at www.mobar.org or by calling the Missouri Bar at (573) 635-4128. The PIN number on record with the Missouri Bar as of September 10, 2007 is the PIN number a lawyer must use to vote electronically. To protect the security and integrity of the election, after the lawyer has cast one vote electronically, the software will prevent any further access to the ballot by that Missouri Bar number and PIN number. An error message will be displayed to anyone attempting to vote who does not appear in the voter file or who has already voted. Once the voter’s eligibility is verified through his or her Missouri bar number and PIN number, the voter may cast his or her vote for one candidate by checking the box next to the candidate’s name or may write in a candidate. The voter will then click on the “Continue for Confirmation” button to proceed to the next step of confirming the vote. A prompt will appear that instructs the voter to review the selected candidate, and that if the selection marked is correct to click “Record My Vote.” After submitting the vote, the fourth and final step is to print the vote if the voter wants such a confirmation for his or her records.

Paper Balloting

Some lawyers will vote using paper ballots – the newly admitted attorneys at the most recent bar enrollment ceremonies and the attorneys who have recently moved their residences into the Southern District but are on record with the Missouri Bar at their former addresses outside the Southern District. The Clerk’s office also will mail paper ballots to attorneys with no e-mail address on file with the Missouri Bar, attorneys whose e-mails bounce back to the Court of Appeals as “Undeliverable”, the newly admitted attorneys and those attorneys who notify the Court of Appeals that they are unable to vote electronically.

Election Day and the Vote Counting

all votes cast by that person shall be disqualified and removed from the voting results . The total of electronic votes and paper ballots will be combined to determine the final vote count for each candidate. If no candidate receives more than 50% of all the votes cast, there will be a run-off election on December 8, 2007 between the candidate with the highest and next highest number of votes at the November election. The winner of that election will serve a six-year term as the Southern District attorney member of the Appellate Judicial Commission. The electronic balloting will close at midnight November 2, 2007. All paper ballots must be received in the Clerk’s office by 10 a.m. November 3, 2007. On November 3 lawyers at the Court of Appeals and volunteer lawyers will count papers ballots starting at 10 a.m. The Clerk’s office will view and print the tabulation of votes cast electronically for each candidate on the day of election. The Clerk’s office will verify that no lawyer cast a vote both electronically and by paper ballot by comparing the list of electronic voters with the list of those voters who submitted a paper ballot with signature card, both produced by the election software. If any voter is found to have voted by both electronic and paper ballots,The total of electronic votes and paper ballots will be combined to determine the final vote count for each candidate. If no candidate receives more than 50% of all the votes cast, there will be a run-off election on December 8, 2007 between the candidate with the highest and next highest number of votes at the November election. The winner of that election will serve a six-year term as the Southern District attorney member of the Appellate Judicial Commission. The Appellate Judicial Commission nominates and submits to the Governor names of applicants for appointment as judges of the Missouri Supreme Court and the districts of the Court of Appeals. The Commission is comprised of the Chief Judge of the Missouri Supreme Court, three citizens residing in each court of appeals district appointed by the Governor, and three members of the Missouri Bar residing in each court of appeals district elected by the attorneys of that district. The commission reviews the applications, interviews the candidates, and selects three nominees. The governor appoints one of the three nominees to fill the vacancy. After the judge serves one year, the judge’s name is placed on the ballot in the next general election, and the votes decide whether to retain the judge based on his or her performance. This plan is known as the Missouri Non-Partisan Court plan, and the Appellate Judicial Commission plays an integral role in this plan. Anyone who needs additional information should contact Sandra Skinner, Clerk, Missouri Court of Appeals Southern District, at (417) 895-6811.

###