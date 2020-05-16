Missouri chief justice honors Kansas City lawyer for efforts to protect state justice system

ST. LOUIS – Supreme Court of Missouri Chief Justice Michael A. Wolff this afternoon honored Patrick McLarney, civic affairs partner at the Kansas City, Mo.-based law firm Shook, Hardy & Bacon, L.L.P., for his efforts in the political and civic arenas to protect the quality of Missouri's courts, asking nothing in return for his efforts other than the knowledge that his work would have a lasting impact on improving the administration of justice in the state.

"In the past year, one person has stood tallest of all in his singular dedication to this cause," Wolff said. "He truly has been everywhere – it doesn't seem possible for one man to do what he has done this year. During the legislative session, he came time and again, on his own, to the capitol to fight for the judiciary. And amazingly enough, due to his unrelenting persistence, he managed to win more than a few of these fights."

Wolff credited McLarney's efforts for helping to defeat certain legislation that would have infringed on the judiciary's ability to remain fair and impartial, free from undue political influence, including an effort to change the venue of judicial impeachments. He also credited McLarney for helping to get House Joint Resolution No. 55 passed and placed on the November ballot as Amendment 7.

"The only thing I can say is that, when I took over as president of the Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association, I looked at what we needed to be doing as a bar association," McLarney said in accepting the award. "I decided the most important thing we could do was to take care of the courts. Any time anyone needs someone to talk about the importance of our courts, I'll be happy to come speak."

McLarney, who has been with Shook, Hardy & Bacon since 1968, served 15 years as the firm's managing partner. He is active on the executive board of Kansas City's Civic Council and Downtown Council and also has served on The Missouri Bar board of governors and the board of the International Association of Trial Lawyers.

Though titled the Chief Justice's Award, Wolff said the award to McLarney also reflected appreciation by the Judicial Conference of Missouri, the organization of all state judges. Wolff presented the award to McLarney during the annual meeting of the Judicial Conference, which began this morning in St. Louis.

