1 October 2006

Judges honor legislators for supporting fair, effective Missouri courts

ST. LOUIS – Supreme Court of Missouri Chief Justice Michael A. Wolff on Thursday, Sept. 28, honored legislators, lawyers and others for their support of a fair and effective Missouri court system.

Wolff presented the awards on behalf of the Judicial Conference of Missouri, the organization of all the state judges, during the annual meeting of the Conference and The Missouri Bar, the state lawyers' organization, held this week at the Renaissance Grand Hotel in downtown St. Louis.

The Judicial Conference honored 16 legislators with Special Recognition Awards for outstanding legislative service to the people of Missouri. Four non-legislators, including the president and chief executive officer of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, also were recognized for their support of an independent judiciary.

Awards were presented to: Senate President Pro Tem Michael Gibbons, R-Kirkwood; Senate Minority Floor Leader Maida Coleman, D-St. Louis; Sen. Matt Bartle, R-Lee's Summit; Sen. Chris Koster, R-Harrisonville; and Sen. Rob Mayer, R-Dexter. Honored representatives were: House Speaker Rod Jetton, R-Marble Hill; Rep. Shannon Cooper, R-Clinton; Rep. Margaret Donnelly, D-St. Louis; Rep. Allen Icet, R-Wildwood; Rep. Scott Lipke, R-Jackson; Rep. Bryan Pratt, R-Blue Springs; Rep. Michael Vogt, D-St. Louis; and Rep. Bryan Yates, R-Lee’s Summit.

On behalf of the Judicial Conference, Wolff recognized Gibbons, a lawyer, for his willingness to make time for important judicial issues and to prevent attempts to undermine judicial impartiality from advancing in the Senate. Coleman was honored for joining with Gibbons in leading support in the Senate for legislation impacting judges and other public officials. Wolff recognized Bartle, a lawyer who chairs the Senate judiciary and civil & criminal jurisprudence committee, for his attention to the importance of attracting and retaining the best possible judges, supporting the judicial budget bill and working to improve judicial workload issues. Koster, a lawyer who is a member of the Senate judiciary and civil & criminal jurisprudence committee, was honored for being a "true champion" of the judiciary through his consistent and well-spoken advocacy for the court system. Wolff recognized Mayer, a lawyer who serves on the judiciary and appropriations committees in the Senate, for his unique perspective about the impact of budget decisions on courts and for legislation designed to help remedy problems in the state's public defender system.

The Judicial Conference honored Jetton his support of the judiciary's budget, his zealous advocacy for drug court funding, and his leadership within his own caucus regarding legislation impacting the courts. Wolff recognized Cooper, who chairs the House rules committee, for his "courage and leadership" in handling legislation affecting the courts and their ability to remain fair and impartial. Donnelly, a lawyer, was honored for her advocacy of juvenile justice issues and her support of budget issues. Wolff recognized Icet, the first-year chairman of the House budget committee, for taking time to talk about the judicial budget and for supporting the need to compensate judges adequately. Lipke, a lawyer who serves on the House appropriations committee, was honored for his deep and reliable support of and advocacy for critical judicial issues. Wolff recognized Pratt, a lawyer who served for the first time as chairman of the House judiciary committee, for meeting the challenges of that position ably and for consistently supporting an adequate judicial budget and compensation for judges, even when doing so might have been politically unpopular. Vogt, a lawyer who serves on both the House judiciary and appropriations committees, was honored for helping to ensure an adequately funded judiciary and for helping to fend off an attempt to politicize the process of impeaching judges. Wolff recognized Yates, a lawyer who chairs the House insurance committee and also serves on the budget committee, for sharing with his colleagues his respected perspective about the impact of the courts' budget on the practice of law and for supporting the need for enhanced court technology.

Also receiving legislative recognition awards but unable to attend were Sen. Victor Callahan, D-Independence; Sen. Jason Crowell, R-Cape Girardeau; Rep. Ray Salva, D-Sugar Creek; and House General Counsel Don Lograsso, a former state representative from Blue Springs.

In addition to recognizing lawmakers, the Judicial Conference also honored the efforts of three others who support a fair and adequate court system. Wolff presented a Judicial Conference award to Daniel Mehan, president and chief executive officer of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, for his organization's support for a fair, impartial and adequately funded judiciary. Wolff cited St. Louis lawyer Doug Copeland for his assistance during his tenure as president of The Missouri Bar, noting in particular his support for the state's public defender program. Wolff also recognized Catherine Barrie, senior legislative counsel to The Missouri Bar, for her efforts in Bar-supported law improvement bills and for her cooperation with legislative counsel to the Missouri judicial branch.