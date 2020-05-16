9 April 2015

Appellate Judicial Commission announces nominees to fill Norton vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

ST. LOUIS – Mary R. Russell, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Missouri and chair of the Appellate Judicial Commission, announces that the commission today submitted to Governor Jay Nixon its panel of nominees to fill the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District. This vacancy exists due to the resignation of Judge Glenn Norton, who retired February 1, 2015.

The commission unanimously supports the three nominees. After more than five hours of public interviews, nearly two hours of deliberations and five rounds of balloting, the nominees – each of whom received seven votes – are: James M. Dowd; Judge Lisa Page; and Erwin O. Switzer.

Dowd is a principal at The James M. Dowd Law Firm PC in St. Louis. He was born June 26, 1964. He earned his bachelor of arts degree in history in 1985 from Saint Louis University and his law degree in 1990 from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Dowd lives in Webster Groves.

Page is a circuit judge in the 23rd Judicial Circuit (Jefferson County). She was born September 12, 1966. She earned her bachelor of arts degree, cum laude, in political science in 1988 from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau and her law degree, cum laude, in 1997 from the Saint Louis University School of Law.

Switzer is an officer and general counsel at Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale PC in St. Louis. He was born February 25, 1956. He earned his bachelor of arts degree, magna cum laude, in 1978 from Saint Louis University and his law degree, cum laude, in 1981 from the Saint Louis University School of Law.

The governor has 60 days to select one member of the panel to fill the vacancy. Should he fail to do so, the Missouri Constitution directs the commission to make the appointment.

In addition to Russell, the commission is composed of Michelle Beckler of Marshfield, Thomas M. Burke of St. Louis, Cheryl M. Darrough of Columbia, J.R. Hobbs of Kansas City, Edward “Nick” Robinson of St. Louis and Donald E. Woody of Springfield.