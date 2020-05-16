21st Judicial Circuit commission announces demographics, interviewee and meeting information for Siegel circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County
Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Mark Siegel: 31 applicants, 15 women, 16 men, seven minority, 24 non-minorities, 19 presently employed in the private sector and 12 presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 49.
Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 31 applicants. The applicants are:
The commission will meet beginning at 8:30 a.m. on October 22 and 23 at the St. Louis County Council Chambers located at 41 S. Central, 1st floor, Clayton, to conduct public interviews to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration. The public is invited to attend and observe the interviews.
The members of the 21st Judicial Circuit Commission are: Chief Judge Angela T. Quigless, Christy Bertelson, Matthew J. Rossiter, Rev. Anthony Witherspoon and Richard Wuestling IV.
Contact: Laura Thielmeier Roy Clerk of Court Court of Appeals, Eastern District 314-539-4300
