9 September 2014

21st Judicial Circuit commission announces demographics, interviewee and meeting information for Siegel circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Mark Siegel: 31 applicants, 15 women, 16 men, seven minority, 24 non-minorities, 19 presently employed in the private sector and 12 presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 49.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 31 applicants. The applicants are: