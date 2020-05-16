16th Judicial Commission announces panel of nominees to fill O'Malley vacancy

20 March 2009

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 19 March 2009

Kansas City, Mo. – The Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission interviewed all applicants today and nominated a panel of three persons to Governor Jeremiah W. (Jay) Nixon to fill the position of Circuit Judge of the Sixteenth Circuit (Jackson County), created by the resignation of Judge John R. O’Malley. Governor Nixon will make the appointment from the panel of nominees within 60 days.

The nominees are Kenneth J. Cain, Michael McAdam, and J. Dale Youngs.

Kenneth J. Cain is the Chief Administrative Law Judge, Missouri Division of Workers’ Compensation;

Michael McAdam is a judge on the Kansas City Municipal Division of the 16th Judicial Circuit Court; and

J. Dale Youngs is in the private practice of law at the firm of Husch Blackwell Sanders LLP in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Judicial Commission, chaired by Chief Judge Thomas H. Newton of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, is composed of attorneys Tim E. Dollar and Cindy Reams Martin, and lay members Byron G. Thompson and Anita L. Russell.