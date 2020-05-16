23 October 2014

21st Circuit Commission selects three nominees for Seigel circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Jay Nixon to fill the circuit judge vacancy on the St. Louis County circuit court created by the retirement of Judge Mark D. Seigel.

Those nominated by the commission are:

Judge Sandra Farragut-Hemphill – Judge Hemphill graduated from Spelman College in 1975 and from University of Florida School of Law in 1979. She is currently an associate circuit judge in St. Louis County.

Judge Mary Elizabeth Ott – Judge Ott graduated from Saint Mary’s College in 1982 and from St. Louis University School of Law in 1985. She is currently an associate circuit judge in St. Louis County.

Thomas J. Plunkert – Mr. Plunkert graduated from Florida Institute of Technology in 1974 and from St. Louis University School of Law in 1977. He is currently an attorney with the law firm of Leritz, Plunkert & Bruning in St. Louis.

The commission conducted two days of public hearings and interviewed 31 applicants. The commission believes that these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident that all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Farragut-Hemphill received five votes, Ott received five votes, and Plunkert received three votes.

The members of the Twenty-First Judicial Circuit Commission are: Judge Angela T. Quigless, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Matthew Rossiter, Richard Wuestling IV; Rev. Anthony Witherspoon and Christine Bertelson.