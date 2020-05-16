7 May 2013

Missouri Court of Appeals to honor Judge Stanley Grimm in Cape Girardeau

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, will convene a special session of the court en banc in memory of the late Judge Stanley A. Grimm Friday, May 17, 2013 at 1:30 p.m. at the gazebo outside the common pleas courthouse, Cape Girardeau, where he was first sworn in as an appellate judge in 1987. Judge Grimm passed away Sep. 27, 2012. Judge Grimm served as judge for the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, from 1987 until his retirement in 1998. He served as chief judge from 1994 to 1995. This marks the first occasion that the court has held a memorial service outside of St. Louis for an appellate judge.

United States District Court and former Supreme Court of Missouri Judge Stephen L. Limbaugh Jr., Senior United States District Court Judge E. Richard Webber, former Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Judge John Parrish, 13th Judicial Circuit Associate Circuit Judge Deborah Daniels and John Heisserer are among the invited speakers.

Judge Grimm served his country in the United States Army. He attended the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law, where he received his juris doctorate degree in 1959. He practiced law in Cape Girardeau from 1959 until 1972, when he was elected circuit judge of the 32nd judicial circuit. He was elected again in 1978 and 1984, serving as a circuit judge until Govenor John Ashcroft appointed him to the Missouri Court of Appeals in 1987. In 1988 he was retained and became chief judge from 1994 to 1995. After serving on the appellate bench, he became a senior judge and worked as a mediator in eastern Missouri from 1999 to 2011.

Over the years, he was active in the community, serving on various boards as well as various legal organizations such as the Cape Girardeau Development Corporation, the Lutheran Home for the Aged, Southeast Missouri Hospital, the State Trial Judges Association, and the Committee on Jury Instructions and Charges-Criminal.

Judge Grimm is survived by his wife, Jane Grimm; three sons and their spouses, David and Beth Grimm of Austin, Texas; Mark and Julie Grimm of St. Louis; and John and Michelle Grimm of Cape Girardeau; and seven grandchildren.