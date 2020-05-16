30 November 2007

Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit Commission seeks applicant for circuit judge

ST. LOUIS - The Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit Commission (St. Louis City) announced today that the Commission is now accepting applications for the position of Circuit Judge. The vacancy is created by the retirement of Judge Joan Burger, effective January 11, 2008.

The Commission actively seeks out and encourages qualified individuals, including women and minorities, to apply for judicial office. By law, circuit judges must be at least 30 years of age, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a qualified voter of Missouri, and a resident of St. Louis City for at least one year.

Application forms may be picked up in the Clerk’s Office at the Missouri Court of Appeals in the Old Post Office, 815 Olive Street, St. Louis, Missouri 63101. Applications are also available from the Missouri Judiciary’s website at www.courts.mo.gov, click on the words “Judicial Vacancies” located in the Quick Links column, and then select 22nd Circuit, St. Louis City under the Circuit Courts heading.

Applications must be received by each Commissioner no later than 5:00 p.m. on December 28, 2007 to be considered by the Commission. Applicants should contact each Commissioner for an interview after the filing of their application.

The Commission will meet January 24, 2008 to select three nominees for the Circuit Judge vacancy to be submitted to Governor Matt Blunt, who will have 60 days to appoint one of them.

The members of the Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit Commission are: Chief Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals Patricia L. Cohen, Thomas Schwartz, Mary Anne Sedey, Stephen Doss and June Bosley Dabney-Gray.

For questions, please contact Laura Thielmeier Roy, clerk of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, at (314) 539-4300.