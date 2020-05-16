11 June 2009

Media advisory: Interviews with Chief Justice-elect William Ray Price Jr.

Chief Justice-elect William Ray Price Jr. will be available to speak with the media about his upcoming tenure as chief justice of the Supreme Court of Missouri at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2009. Judge Price will succeed Judge Laura Denvir Stith as chief justice on July 1. This group interview with Chief Justice-elect Price will be held in the Division I courtroom of the Supreme Court Building, 207 West High Street, Jefferson City, Missouri.

If you plan to participate in the group interview, please contact Beth Riggert, communications counsel, by e-mail at beth.riggert@courts.mo.gov or by telephone at (573) 751-3676 no later than 5 p.m. Monday, June 22.