22 June 2005

Media Advisory: Interviews with outgoing Chief Justice Ronnie L. White

Chief Justice Ronnie L. White will be available to speak with the media about his tenure as chief justice of the Supreme Court of Missouri at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2005. His last day serving as chief justice will be Thursday, June 30, 2005, after which Judge Michael A. Wolff will become chief justice. This group interview with Chief Justice White will be held in the Division I courtroom of the Supreme Court Building, 207 West High Street, Jefferson City, Missouri.

If you plan to participate in the group interview, please contact Beth Riggert, communications counsel, by e-mail at beth.riggert@courts.mo.gov or by telephone at (573) 751-3676 no later than 5 p.m. Monday, June 27.