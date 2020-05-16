Appellate Judicial Commission announces nominees to fill Barney vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Richard B. Teitelman, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Missouri and chairman of the Appellate Judicial Commission, announces that the commission tonight selected its panel of nominees to fill the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District. This vacancy exists due to the August 2012 retirement of Judge Robert S. Barney, who served a total of 25 years on the bench. He served as an associate circuit judge in Stoddard County (in the 35th Judicial Circuit) from 1987 until December 1995, when he was appointed to the appeals court.

After more than six hours of public interviews, three hours of deliberations and seven rounds of balloting, the nominees are: Hon. David A. Dolan, five votes; John E. Price, five votes; and Hon. Mary W. Sheffield, seven votes.

Dolan is the presiding judge of the 33rd Judicial Circuit (Mississippi and Scott counties). He was born June 19, 1954. He earned his bachelor of business administration in finance in 1978 from Memphis State University in Memphis, Tenn., and his law degree in 1981 from Memphis State University School of Law. Dolan lives in Sikeston.

Price is a partner and shareholder at Carnahan, Evans, Cantwell & Brown PC in Springfield, Mo. He was born Sept. 16, 1953. He earned his bachelor of arts, with highest honors, in political science in 1975 from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and his law degree, cum laude, in 1979 from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law. Price lives in Springfield.

Sheffield is the presiding judge of the 25th Judicial Circuit (Maries, Phelps, Pulaski and Texas counties). She was born July 26, 1955. She earned her bachelor’s degree in 1976 from North Carolina State University in Raleigh, N.C., and her law degree in 1980 from the University of Miami School of Law in Coral Gables, Florida. Sheffield lives in Rolla.

The governor has 60 days to select one member of the panel to fill the vacancy. Should he fail to do so, the Missouri Constitution directs the commission to make the appointment.

In addition to Teitelman, the commission is composed of Thomas M. Burke of St. Louis, Cheryl M. Darrough of Columbia, John T. Gentry of Springfield, J.R. Hobbs of Kansas City, Donald L. Ross of St. Louis and John D. Wooddell of Springfield.