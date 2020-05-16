16 April 2012

22nd Circuit Judicial Commission seeks applicants for circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

The Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit Commission (city of St. Louis) is accepting applications for a circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Angela Quigless to the Missouri Court of Appeals.

The vommission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.

The application form and accompanying questionnaire may be picked up in the clerk’s office at the Missouri Court of Appeals in the Old Post Office, 815 Olive Street, Room 304, St. Louis, Missouri. Applications and questionnaires are also available here:

Applications and completed questionnaires must be received by each commissioner no later than 5 p.m. Friday, May 18, 2012. In accordance with the Rules 10.28 and 10.29, public interviews will be held at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, during the month of June on dates to be determined.

The members of the Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit Commission are: Judge Kurt S. Odenwald, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Michael Calvin; Stephen F. Doss; and Steven L. Groves.