21st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Ross vacancy
30 January 2012
ST. LOUIS - Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge John Ross: 32 applicants, 11 women, 21 men, 8 minority, 24 non-minorities, 13 presently employed in the private sector and 19 presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 51.
Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the Commission announces it will interview all 32 applicants. The applicants are:
The Commission will meet beginning at 8:30 A.M. on February 28 and 29, 2012, in the Probate Courtroom located on the fifth floor of the St. Louis County Courthouse, Clayton, Missouri, to conduct public interviews to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the Governor’s consideration. The public is invited to attend and observe the interviews.
Applicants may send an e-mail to 21stJudicialCommission@courts.mo.gov to learn the date and time of their interview, or they may contact Chief Judge Odenwald’s chambers at (314) 539-4341.
The members of the Twenty-First Judicial Circuit Commission are: Judge Kurt S. Odenwald, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Robert Patrick Dudley; Matthew J. Rossiter; Rev. Anthony Witherspoon; and Richard Wuestling IV.
