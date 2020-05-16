20 October 2006

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, to sit at William Woods University in Fulton

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT: Terence G. Lord, Clerk of Court Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District (816) 889-3600 Fax (816) 889-3668 e-mail tlord@courts.mo.gov The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District will convene court at William Woods University in Fulton, Missouri on Thursday, November 9 , 2006, Chief Judge Victor C. Howard announced today.

A three-judge panel consisting of Judge Robert G. Ulrich, Judge Harold L. Lowenstein and Judge Edwin H. Smith will hear oral arguments in four cases beginning at 9:30 a.m., Howard said.

He explained that the cases are appeals from previously held trials in area circuit courts. The judges will hear attorneys argue whether the trials had errors, which should cause them to be retried, or the trial court's judgment reversed, he said. The judges will read written arguments before the court session, he added, and may interrupt the attorneys’ arguments with questions.

The three judges will recess sometime in between arguments to step down and discuss the court system and generally explain proceedings, Howard said.

This will be the Court’s thirteenth visit to the William Woods campus. The Court convenes regularly in Kansas City. Its jurisdiction is appeals from trial courts in 45 counties which include all of northwest Missouri and most of central Missouri. Ulrich will preside over the proceedings in Columbia. He was appointed to the court in 1989. Prior to his appointment he served as the United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri for eight years. Lowestein is the longest-serving active appellate judge in the state of Missouri, having been appointed to the court of appeals in 1981 by then-governor Christopher S. Bond. Previously he served in the Missouri House of Representatives and practice law in Kansas City.

Smith, a native of St. Joseph, was an associate circuit judge for nine years and a circuit judge for six years in Andrew and Buchanan County counties prior to his appointment to the Western District in 1995. He completed a two year term as chief judge on June 30, 2006.

During the past fifteen years, the Court has held sessions in Chillicothe, Clinton, Columbia, Fulton, Gallatin, Huntsville, Independence, Jefferson City, Kirksville, Lexington, Liberty, Linneus, Macon, Marshall, Maryville, Nevada, Platte City, Richmond, St. Joseph, Savannah, Trenton, Tuscumbia and Warrensburg.

"It is important for the Court to convene oral arguments outside of Kansas City," Howard said. "This gives individuals an opportunity to observe a part of the judicial system they normally do not see. We hope those attending will gain a better understanding of the Court's function.

