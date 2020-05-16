20 December 2006

New Court of Appeals, Western District, special rule for pleadings to take effect January 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On January 1, 2007, a new Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Special Rule goes into effect requiring pleadings in writ proceedings to be submitted both in hard copy and electronically. The current version of Special Rule XXXIV allows but does not require parties to submit copies of their writ pleadings in the form of a CD or floppy disk.

The new version of Special Rule XXXIV mandates that writ pleadings be submitted electronically. In addition to having the option of submitting copies of pleadings on CD or floppy disk, parties will now have a third alternative—electronic mail file. At or before the time a writ pleading is submitted for filing, an electronic copy of the filing may be sent to wdcoa@courts.mo.gov.