30 May 2006

Law Matters: Promises, Promises ... What Should a Judicial Candidate Say?

The following reflections of Missouri Chief Justice Michael A. Wolff make up his May 2006 Law Matters column.

In the vast majority of the 115 counties in Missouri, candidates for associate circuit judge and circuit judge run on partisan ballots much like candidates for legislative and executive branch offices. In Clay, Jackson, Platte and St. Louis counties, the city of St. Louis, the Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court of Missouri, judges are nominated and appointed under Missouri's nonpartisan court plan and face the voters periodically in yes-or-no retention elections.

So what do you, as a voter, want to know about the personal views of candidates running for judge?

After all, haven't we come to expect promises from candidates? We are used to candidates for legislative and executive branch offices telling us, for instance, that they believe that public schools should be permitted to conduct prayer sessions for students, or that they believe the right of individual citizens to keep and bear arms should be protected.

Campaign promises are expected because legislators set policy, and executive branch officials such as the governor carry out clear visions of their own. When voters elect people to these branches of government, the voters generally expect that the successful candidates will keep their campaign promises. Because of this, all sorts of interest groups send questionnaires to and conduct interviews of candidates to ascertain their views to decide whom to support. In fact, some interest groups spend millions of dollars supporting candidates for legislative and executive office.

Candidates for judicial office, however, are very different from those running for legislative or executive branch offices. When an issue comes before a court, do you want your case to be decided by someone who already has announced his or her position on the matter during a campaign? Or would you rather have the opportunity to present the facts, issues and law as you see them before the judge makes a decision?

When citizens are summoned to serve as jurors in our courts, they often are asked whether they can set aside their own personal views and follow the law. If they say they cannot do so, then they are not selected for jury service. We should be able to expect the same of judges, regardless of whether they were elected in partisan elections or selected under the nonpartisan court plan.

My own opinion is that candidates for judge should make only two fundamental promises: