Missouri's state courts administrator resigns to begin court reform work in Kosovo

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Michael L. Buenger, Missouri's state courts administrator, announced today that he will resign his position effective July 8, 2007, to take a job with the National Center for State Courts' international division. He and his wife, Caroline Buenger, will spend the next few years in Kosovo working on court reform and rule of law projects. Mike Buenger has worked for the Supreme Court of Missouri as its state courts administrator since June 2000.

"While we at the Court will miss Mike's superb leadership and expertise, we are excited that he will have this opportunity to use his talents to help build a judicial system in an emerging democracy such as Kosovo," Chief Justice Michael A. Wolff said. "I had the opportunity to travel with Mike just last month to Kosovo to visit with leaders in its legal community. The challenges there are great, but I am confident Mike's dedication and experience will prove invaluable to this important work."

The National Center's international division was established in 1992 at the behest of the U.S. Agency for International Development to provide assistance in furthering the integrity and efficiency of justice systems in emerging democracies and other countries. In Kosovo, the international division is working to reform the judiciary; to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of court operations; to help transfer oversight of the justice sector from the United Nations to local institutions; to increase the transparence and accountability of the Kosovo justice sector; to develop core performance standards for the judiciary; and to help the local legal community introduce a legislative process and formulate legislative policies. In addition to Kosovo, the National Center's international division has projects in 22 other countries: Afghanistan, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Bosnia, Croatia, Dominical Republic, Egypt, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Morocco, Mozambique, Nepal, Nigeria, Paraguay, Philippines, Rwanda and Serbia.

"Throughout the Missouri judiciary, I have come to know many talented and committed individuals," Buenger said. "The last seven years have presented me with many challenges to overcome and opportunities to pursue. I leave with a sense of accomplishment, some regrets that more could not have been accomplished, and many fond memories of friends. My experience here will serve me well in Kosovo, and I look forward to the incredible professional opportunity for Caroline and me to work in Europe with emerging democracies that also will allow our two sons to experience new cultures and languages."

Both Buenger and his wife are attorneys. Buenger, who holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Dayton and a law degree from Saint Louis University, previously served as the state court administrator in South Dakota. Before that, he worked as chief legal counsel and administrator for the Second District Court of Appeals in Ohio. He also has taught political science at the University of Dayton and Sinclair College in Dayton, Ohio. Before becoming an attorney, Buenger taught high school civics and government classes at Chaminade-Julienne High School in Dayton, Ohio.

As the Supreme Court's state courts administrator, Buenger has been responsible for securing and overseeing the judiciary's annual operating budget of approximately $178 million; personnel management and continuing education for some 3,500 judges and court employees; statewide information technology operations; court support services; and facilities management. He also has served as a liaison to the executive branch departments and has worked closely with the clerk of the Supreme Court on a wide range of budgetary and public policy matters.

In addition, Buenger is a trustee of the National Judicial College, was president of the National Conference of State Court Administrators from 2003 to 2004; is chairman of the Missouri State Juvenile Information Governance Commission; and has served as a member or adviser to several commissions for interstate compacts, adult offender supervision and juvenile supervision and a state task force on children and methamphetamine.

In 2005, Buenger was inducted into the Warren E. Burger Society of the National Center for State Courts. The previous year, he received The Missouri Bar President's Award and the President's Award of the Missouri State Associate and Probate Judges Association.

The Supreme Court has not yet opened a search for Buenger's replacement. Gary Waint, currently director of the court programs and research division in the state courts administrator's office, will serve as interim state courts administrator.

