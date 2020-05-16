There were 8,575 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,942 in the last 365 days.

Supreme Court elects Laura Denvir Stith as next chief justice

29 May 2007

Supreme Court elects Laura Denvir Stith as next chief justice

Seal of the State of Missouri

SUPREME COURT OF MISSOURI en banc

O R D E R

Whereas, Judge Michael A. Wolff was elected as Chief Justice for a term beginning July 1, 2005, extending through June 30, 2007;

Now, therefore, pursuant to article V, section 8 of the Missouri Constitution, Judge Laura Denvir Stith is elected to the office of Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Missouri for a term commencing July 1, 2007, extending through June 30, 2009.

