29 May 2007

Supreme Court elects Laura Denvir Stith as next chief justice

Whereas, Judge Michael A. Wolff was elected as Chief Justice for a term beginning July 1, 2005, extending through June 30, 2007;

Now, therefore, pursuant to article V, section 8 of the Missouri Constitution, Judge Laura Denvir Stith is elected to the office of Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Missouri for a term commencing July 1, 2007, extending through June 30, 2009.