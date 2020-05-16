Supreme Court elects Laura Denvir Stith as next chief justice
SUPREME COURT OF MISSOURI en banc
O R D E R
Now, therefore, pursuant to article V, section 8 of the Missouri Constitution, Judge Laura Denvir Stith is elected to the office of Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Missouri for a term commencing July 1, 2007, extending through June 30, 2009.
