11 March 2009

16th Circuit Judicial Commission releases demographic information regarding applicants for Jackson County circuit court vacancy

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 11 March 2009

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy in Division Six of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit.

There are 16 applicants for the vacancy. 14 of those applicants are men, and two (2) are women. There are four (4) minority applicants and 12 non-minority applicants. Eight (8) applicants work in the private sector, eight (8) work in the public sector.