29 September 2009

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District to hold election for lawyer member of Appellate Judicial Commission

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.165, the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District will hold an electronic election for a lawyer member of the Appellate Judicial Commission to serve a six-year term commencing January 1, 2010. The election will take place Nov. 7, 2009. Electronic balloting will begin within 10 days after Oct. 8, 2009, and continue through Nov. 6, 2009. Residence address determines eligibility to vote in the election. The Missouri Bar identification number and the Missouri Bar Personal Identification Number (PIN) both are used to confirm eligibility to vote electronically. The clerk will send an e-mail message before Oct. 8 announcing the election to all lawyers residing in the Western District who have an e-mail address listed with The Missouri Bar. Paper ballots will be mailed only to those lawyers without an e-mail address, those whose e-mail addresses return an undeliverable notice to the clerk, and those who notify the clerk that they are unable to vote electronically and request a paper ballot. Paper ballots also will be mailed to newly admitted attorneys who reside in the Western District.