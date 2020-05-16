15 March 2011

16th circuit commission announces nominees for Division 5 circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

The Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission has interviewed 21 applicants and selected a panel of three nominees for the circuit judge vacancy in Division 5 of the Jackson County Circuit Court, created by the retirement of Judge W. Stephen Nixon. The nominees are Kenneth Cain, James Kanatzar and Charles McKenzie. Cain and McKenzie received five votes in support. Kanatzar received four votes in support with one abstention.

Kenneth Cain is an administrative law judge for the Missouri Division of Workers’ Compensation.

James Kanatzar is the prosecuting attorney for Jackson County, Missouri.

Charles McKenzie is an attorney in private practice with The Accurso Law Firm in Kansas City.

The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Jay Nixon, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as circuit judge for Division 5.

The commission is chaired by Chief Judge Lisa White Hardwick of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Scott Bethune and Tim Dollar and lay members Byron Thompson and Eric Williams.