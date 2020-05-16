12-302
Texas Human Resources Management Statutes Inventory: 2012-2013 Biennium
October 2011
Report Number 12-302
Overall Conclusion
The Texas Human Resources Management Statutes Inventory (Inventory) is provided by the State Auditor's Office as a guide to assist state agencies and institutions of higher education. The Inventory, first published in 1972 and updated every two years, is a compilation of state and federal laws that apply to human resource management. This 18th edition supersedes all previous editions and reflects changes made in the 82nd Legislative Session.
The Inventory is a general reference guide and should not be construed as legal advice. It is intended to serve as a general summary and is not intended to be an exhaustive source of information on human resources management statutes, policies, and procedures.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.