Texas Human Resources Management Statutes Inventory: 2012-2013 Biennium

October 2011

Report Number 12-302

Overall Conclusion

The Texas Human Resources Management Statutes Inventory (Inventory) is provided by the State Auditor's Office as a guide to assist state agencies and institutions of higher education. The Inventory, first published in 1972 and updated every two years, is a compilation of state and federal laws that apply to human resource management. This 18th edition supersedes all previous editions and reflects changes made in the 82nd Legislative Session.

The Inventory is a general reference guide and should not be construed as legal advice. It is intended to serve as a general summary and is not intended to be an exhaustive source of information on human resources management statutes, policies, and procedures.

